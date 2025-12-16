Staff at Omagh addiction centre honoured for their work

THE Asha Centre Addiction Treatment Unit in Omagh has been honoured at this year’s Western Health Trust’s Staff Recognition Awards.

Workers at the Asha Centre picked up the coveted ‘Patient Feedback and Experience Award’ for their work supporting people with addictions.

The annual Staff Recognition Awards are the highlight of the Western Trust’s year, celebrating the outstanding contribution of staff.

There are twelve main award categories and nine professional awards, each designed to acknowledge individual staff and teams and celebrate leadership, compassion, innovation, patient care and working together.

Omagh area staff also recognised at the awards were the Trust’s First Learning Disability Dementia Nurse, Alison Bristow and Maria Cunningham, Training and Quality Manager both received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brendan McGrath, Assistant Director Nursing Workforce, Planning and Modernisation also received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The inaugural Darren Strawbridge Mental Health and Wellbeing Award was presented to Perinatal Mental Health Lead Social Worker, Mairead Donnelly for her contribution to supporting women who are affected by perinatal mental health.

Western Trust chair, Dr Tom Frawley, said, “Staff are the beating heart of the Western Trust, playing a vital role in the care we deliver to our patients, service users and the communities we serve. Whether you work on the frontline, within our local communities, or behind the scenes, every contribution matters.”