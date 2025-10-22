Staff at Omagh diner raise thousands for 999 charity

FARM to Fork diner outside Omagh marked its first anniversary in style this summer – and in doing so raised an incredible £4,280.32 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Owned by Richard Elliott, the popular diner located at the Tyrone Farming Society’s Showgrounds on Gillygooley Road opened in August 2024.

To celebrate its milestone year, Yvonne Wilson, who has worked there since it opened, organised a family fun day with the dual aim of thanking loyal customers and highlighting that the diner welcomes everyone – not just farmers.

What began as a simple celebration became a full community occasion, featuring local stalls, live music, vintage vehicle displays, children’s attractions, a dog show, and a charity raffle.

Yvonne, who spearheaded the event, said she was ‘nervous but excited’ on the morning of the celebration.

Local volunteers and businesses rallied behind the cause, providing everything from equipment and prizes to their time and expertise.

The event drew a strong turnout, and by the end of the day, Yvonne and Richard were ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity shown.

Even after the fun day had ended, the support continued.

During the following mart sale, local farmer Seamus McDonnell donated a lamb for auction, pledging all proceeds to the fundraiser.

The animal was sold several times before finally being purchased by young brothers Robbie and Ollie Gordon – a gesture that captured the spirit of the rural community.

When the final total was counted, the amount raised reached £4,280.32 – a sum that will make a meaningful contribution to the life-saving work of Air Ambulance NI.

“It was an emotional moment handing over the cheque,” said Yvonne.

“The support from everyone – from farmers to families – was phenomenal. It truly showed the heart of our community.”