Stalled road project discussed in Europe as inquiry concludes

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has once again outlined the Irish Government’s commitment to part-funding the dualling of the A5 between Aughnacloy and Newbuildings.

His comments came at a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at the fringes of the European Political Community summit in Moldova on Friday, just as the Public Inquiry into the £1.6bn road scheme was concluding on Friday.

Mr Varadkar pointed out the huge shortfall in the budget for Northern Ireland, and the problems in education and health.

“The Irish Government is willing to make a contribution to particular projects,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The A5 is just one example, Narrow Water Bridge another, the work we’re doing with the university in Derry at Magee is another, north-south health co-operation. We want to be part of that conversation.”

Last week, it emerged during the A5 Public Inquiry that the Taoiseach had written to West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan, pledging support, including in terms of money, for the A5.

Mr McCrossan welcomed the commitment to support the project from the Taoiseach and other senior members of the Irish Government.

Correspondence to this affect was also received by local Sinn Fein politicians.

The party’s West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, said it is clear that the Irish Government is construction to dual carriageway standard to the border at Aughnacloy where it will connect to the new A5.

“It is therefore vital that we maintain that same standard of carriageway for the A5 WTC to increase road safety and maximise the opportunities for economic development in the north west,” he said.

In his closing comments to the Inquiry, the Commissioner with the Planning Appeals Commission, Gareth Kerr, said he intended completing his report by the end of 2023, if not sooner than that.

He said that the PAC may be visiting a number of sites along the route to increase their understanding during the coming months.