Stewartstown and Belfast arrests linked to Caldwell investigation

TWO men were arrested this morning in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in 2023.

One man, aged 45, was arrested in the Stewartstown area of Tyrone, while a 25-year-old man was arrested in west Belfast.

Police said both men were detained under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The PSNI said a property in west Belfast was also searched during the operation and a vehicle seized.

Mr Caldwell, who was off-duty at the time, was shot a number of times at close range by two gunmen outside a sports complex in Omagh in February 2023.

He sustained serious injuries in the shooting.

The New IRA later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mr Caldwell retired from the PSNI last year on medical grounds.