Storm Bram: No plans to close schools, say Education Authority

EDUCATION chiefs say there are no plans to close schools due to today’s forecast storm.

Forecasters say the extremely strong winds may lead to significant disruption in parts of Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Following the issuing of an amber warning for Storm Bram this morning, a spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) has discussed the situation with the Department of Education.

“At this stage, it is not planned to issue general school closure notices,” added the EA spokesperson.

“Instead, school leaders are asked to monitor and assess the weather warnings in their areas and, if necessary, take local decisions.”

The upgraded amber warning affects parts of Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and Antrim and will come into effect from 2pm to 7pm today.

“Schools situated in or close to the amber warning zone should be mindful of the risks of high winds, power outages, damage to buildings, and significant disruption to transport services,” said the EA spokesperson.

“The situation will be kept under review centrally.”

A number of outdoor facilities in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area are closed today due to the expected stormy weather.

A council spokesperson said: “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Residents should continue to present their bins for collection as normal and should secure any outdoor objects on their property, such as garden furniture and trampolines, which may cause damage during high winds.

All other council services, buildings and facilities are scheduled to operate as normal during the weather warning.