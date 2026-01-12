Storm-damaged ball net to be replaced at Dungannon Golf Club

A planning application for the replacement of a storm-damaged ball net at Dungannon Golf Club has been approved.

It is hoped that the larger net – approved at a recent planning meeting of Mid Ulster District Council – will reduce the number of stray balls exiting the play area, and ending up in adjacent Springfield Lane and Springfield Crescent.

The planning application was lodged by J. Aidan Kelly Ltd., Tullycullion Road, Dungannon, on behalf of Dungannon Golf Club, No. 34 Springfield Lane.

The planning report reads: “This proposal sets out to replace a ball net which was damaged during a recent storm.

“It will be in the same position as the previous net and will offer some level of protection to the nearby dwellings from stray balls, particularly those directly adjacent to the net along Springfield Lane and Springfield Crescent.

“This net will measure 15 metres FGL [Finished Ground Level] at its highest, and will run a length of 60 metres.

“The installation of this ball net at a height of 15 metres will be visible in the immediate area; however, it is not considered that it would result in an adverse impact on visual amenity or the character of the local landscape.

“Officers are content it can be readily absorbed into the landscape, taking advantage of the existing trees along the boundary of the golf compound.

“Mid Ulster District Council’s Environmental Health Department did receive some complaints regarding stray balls into neighbouring properties originating from the golf club.

“It is considered that if the implementation of this proposal is not successful, these incidents can then be raised with the Environmental Health Department, who will investigate through the existing reporting system.

“Officers are satisfied this proposed ball net should prevent stray balls exiting the golf course, and having an unacceptable impact on the amenities of people living nearby.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).

She remarked: “It says in the report that there has been work done with residents, in terms of trying to ensure that balls don’t land in gardens, for example, and there’s been movement of a tee within the golf course as well.

“So, I just want to commend the residents and the golf club, who have been working hard on this to try and make sure that it is as safe as possible.

“At the moment, it is just a replacement for a damaged ball net, but it will be monitored.

“So, for example, if it doesn’t prove to be effective enough, then there may be other ways to look at it again through Environmental Health.

“But I’m happy to approve it with all the work that has been done on it.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was seconded by Councillor Gavin Bell (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA).

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (Democratic Unionist Party, Dungannon DEA) asked: “If it’s replacement like-for-like, was a plan application required?”

A senior Council officer replied: “It’s not like-for-like, and this is a bigger net. It is 60 metres long and 15 metres high. There have been discussions ongoing in relation to it.

“The golf club have changed the direction of their tee box at the seventh fairway, and they’ve also introduced a new bunker to try and discourage players from being on that side of the course.

“The golf club have advised that should this not be successful in doing what it’s proposed to do to prevent ball straying, they will look for a 20-metre-high ball screen.”