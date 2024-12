Festive seasonal events and sports fixtures have been cancelled or postponed, and a number of council facilities will be closed due to Storm Darragh this weekend.

A yellow warning for wind and rain came into force at 3pm today, with the rain warning expiring at 12pm on Saturday. The wind warning will stay in place until 6am on Sunday.

An amber warning for wind, which is more severe, has been issued for the North from 1am on Saturday until 9pm on Saturday.

Tyrone

The Gortin Glens Forest Park, including the scenic drive, will be closed to the public from now until 6am Sunday due to concerns for public safety.

Tonight the Gortin Village, Clady Christmas light switch-on event and entertainment in the village centre has been cancelled.

All household recycling centres across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area will be shut, and both Arleston’s Dog Park and St Julian’s Park.

Derry City and Strabane Council and Mid Ulster Council have closed all council-run public parks until Sunday at 6am.

Both councils also announced that all outdoor sports and leisure facilities and courts will be closed for this period and that all scheduled sports activities at outdoor facilities will not go ahead on Saturday.

Fermanagh

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has closed the following sites:

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Household Recycling Centres

Lough Navar Forest Drive

Forthill Park

Henry Street Dog Park

Killyfole Walk

North Fermanagh Valley Park

The following council-organised events are cancelled: