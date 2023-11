COMMUTERS across Tyrone are being affected by hazardous driving conditions and flooding caused by Strom Debi.

A yellow alert for heavy rain and wind is in place for all of Tyrone until 2pm and the effects are being felt across the county. There are multiple reports of flooding

The PSNI have received numerous reports of substantial flooding on the Curr Road at the junction with the Moylagh Road, Omagh. Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

There are also multiple reports of flooding on parts of the A5 and on the Gortin Road just outside the town.

In Coalisland the river that runs alongside Kings Row has risen due to heavy rain fall and parts of the road has become flooded.

Elsewhere, Tesco Car Park in Cookstown has also become flooded as well as multiple roads in the Derryloran Industrial Estate area.

There are also multiple trees down blocking multiple roads.

Police have urged people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary journeys.