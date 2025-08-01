Storm warning for Tyrone at the start of next week

A storm warning has been issued for Tyrone and other parts of the North for the beginning of next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 6am Monday to 6am Tuesday.

Its alert affects all six counties in the North.

The Met Office said: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK early next week.

“The strongest winds are most likely to occur across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, although there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris.

“Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50mph with 60-70mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground, especially Scotland.

“There is a chance of a spell of even stronger winds developing for a time, with inland gusts of 60-70mph and 85mph along exposed Scottish coastlines and hills.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items,” a spokesperson said.