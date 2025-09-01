Stormont steps in to decide future of Tyrone wind farm plans

A Stormont department has stepped in to make the final decision on whether plans for a new wind farm in Co Tyrone can go ahead.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the wind farm on a site at Ballymongan Road in Killeter. Normally, the decision on such applications would be made by the local council, which in this case is Derry City and Strabane District Council.

However, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has the power to take over the decision process if it believes the planning application could be of ‘significance’ to other areas.

This is what DfI has done in relation to the Killeter application.

As well as seven wind turbines, up to 150 metres high, the proposed development would also include access areas and storage facilities.

Last week, DfI contacted both the local council and the company behind the wind farm plans to inform them of the decision to take over the planning process.

“Having considered the information provided, the Department is of the opinion that the development would, if carried out, be of significance to the whole or a substantial part of Northern Ireland,” the DfI letter stated.

“In accordance with section 26(4) of the above Act, the Department hereby notifies the prospective applicant that the development proposed is development to which section 26 applies.

“Any planning application should therefore be made to the Department for Infrastructure. “