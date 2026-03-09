Strabane set to bid to become UK’s first ever Town of Culture

STRABANE is set to launch a bid to become the UK’s first ever Town of Culture.

If successful, the Tyrone town would receive £3m to deliver a year-long cultural programme. The inaugural UK Town of Culture competition was launched in January by Culture Minister Lisa Nandy. Towns interested in the prestigious title are required to submit an Expression of Interest by the end of March.

The strongest bids will progress to a shortlist, with each shortlisted town receiving £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Three finalists – one small, one medium, one large town – will be chosen.

The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive a £3m prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid.

It has emerged Derry City and Strabane District Council is preparing a bid for the competition.

A report on the proposed bid, which has been seen by We Are Tyrone, states that Strabane is the ‘obvious’ town in the council’s area to put forward for the competition.

The report says the project has the potential to emulate the success of Derry, which was awarded the title of the UK’s first City of Culture in 2013.

“The opportunity in this competition is great,” adds the report.

‘Initial discussions’

Council have held ‘initial discussions’ with relevant stakeholders in Strabane and local councillors will be asked to endorse the proposed Town of Culture at a meeting of the council’s Business and Culture committee this week.

“This would then allow officers to fully develop the bid and harness the opportunity to showcase the significant developments for the town of Strabane with a renewed cultural programme and presence throughout the community,” the council report adds.

“The story of Strabane town is one rich in history and culture and it is unique.

“There is significant cultural and community infrastructure in the town and the Strabane town centre regeneration programme will create a transformative destination town centre civic space.

“The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre has been at the heart of cultural life in the town for twenty years and this process will serve to support the centering of a culture programme celebrating the best of the town and celebrating the best of the community and attracting new, diverse and significant programming content to the town for 2028.”

The council report claims any final bid for the Town of Culture title will require ‘significant community and stakeholder engagement’.

“It is very likely that this will be a very competitive process with many towns across the UK seeking to be nominated.

“Whilst officers will work on a comprehensive expression of interest, the work to bring cultural and community partners together will be valuable in itself.

“Regardless of the eventual outcome, this ongoing work could provide a template and ultimately an action plan for future development in the area of cultural expression, growing the confidence of the citizens of Strabane and raising the level of ambition.”