Strabane building to be demolished for new leisure centre plans

THE long-awaited regeneration of Strabane has taken its first real, physical step forward, with the launch of the tender process for clearance works at the former Roads Service building on the Derry Road — the future gateway to a new multi-million-pound leisure centre.

The move marks the first on-the-ground action in the £102 million Town Centre Regeneration Project, part of the wider £300 million Derry and Strabane City Deal.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher, who originally proposed including Strabane in the City Deal back in 2018, said seeing the project reach this stage is a landmark moment for the town.

“As the person who brought the proposal forward to include Strabane in the City Deal, this is incredibly exciting news,” said Cllr Gallagher. “Strabane has always needed investment, and it is great to see the town finally getting what we have waited for so long.

“The next step is for work to begin, and when that happens, people will truly believe this is real.”

The clearance work – focused on the old Roads Service building – will prepare the site for construction of a modern leisure centre to replace the ageing Riversdale Leisure Centre.

It will sit alongside a new North West Regional College campus, a Western Health and Social Care Trust Primary Care Health Hub, and a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking the Canal Basin to the town centre and bus station.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said, “This is the first stage in the exciting redevelopment planned for the site that will host the new leisure centre…

“The site clearance will allow preparatory works to begin on this major new facility, which forms a key element of the wider regeneration programme. The new leisure centre will sit alongside the new NWRC campus at the Canal Basin site, as well as a new pedestrian and cycle bridge linking the Canal Basin and town centre to the bus station and surrounding residential areas. A new Health Hub will also be developed at the existing NWRC Derry Road site.”

They added, “Council is excited to reach this important milestone and looks forward to appointing a contractor for the work, which will deliver a crucial community asset and significant investment for Strabane.”

The City Deal initiative is expected to create around 6,300 jobs by 2033, driving economic growth across the north west through town-centre regeneration, innovation in digital technology and manufacturing, and major health investments including a new medical school in Derry.