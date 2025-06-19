Strabane building to be lit up in memory of Noah Donohoe

PEOPLE from Strabane are being encouraged to travel to Belfast this weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of Noah Donohoe’s death with a symbolic gesture of remembrance – a ‘lock of love’.

On Saturday, a group known as ‘Noah’s Army,’ made up of supporters from across Belfast and beyond, will join the young boy’s family at the Lagan Gateway Bridge at exactly 6:11pm — the time Noah’s body was discovered in 2020.

They will attach padlocks to the bridge in a powerful show of solidarity with Noah’s loved ones, who have spent the past five years campaigning tirelessly for truth and justice surrounding his death.

In a further tribute, Strabane councillor Raymond Barr confirmed that Derry City and Strabane District Council buildings – including the Alley Theatre – will be illuminated in blue on Saturday to coincide with the anniversary.

“I am delighted that council have agreed to my request to light up council buildings in blue for Noah,” said Cllr Barr. “Five years on and his mother Fiona still waits for answers. Truth and justice for Noah.”