Strabane businessman steps up the fight for lower rates

A BUSINESS owner in Strabane, who wrote to Finance Minister John O’Dowd about the need for rates reform in the face of crippling costs for small retailers, has welcomed confirmation of a meeting to discuss the issue.

Niall Speak, owner of The Eco Basket, has only been in business for a matter of months but says is already feeling the strain of business rates, having received a £5,000 bill within two weeks of opening.

Ever since, he has championed the cause of seeing a reduction in rates for small businesses, particularly in the Derry City and Strabane council area, which currently pays the highest rates in the North.

Niall said, “I sent a letter to the Minister highlighting the need for a serious look at the business rates issue in Strabane and, just last week, a rates officer from Land and Property Services got in touch to say that he would organise a meeting with me and other business owners who would want to come along to discuss it.

“I’m pleased that my letter didn’t go unheeded as it’s something that badly needs addressed.”

Niall added that he has long been of the belief that the currents rates system is ‘not fit for purpose’

“I do believe that the amalgamation of our two councils (Derry and Strabane) is detrimental to Strabane’s growth.

“I know it’s easy to say ‘Derry gets everything’ but the fact is, it is a city so will win outright for projects and amenities and the evidence bears that out.”

Asked what he hopes to get out of the meeting, Niall commented, “I would like for the powers-that-be to look at more sustainable ways to help small businesses.

“The Executive have sent millions on producing a net zero plan with a target of 2050, a target they currently have no hope of reaching. I would like to see a more sustainable model implemented by way of a ‘green insurance’ by where businesses are rewarded for implementing greener practices by a rates reduction.

“This would entice small business owners to open up and use that incentive of the green insurance to build a sustainable business which would, in turn, help the Executive get closer to their targets.”