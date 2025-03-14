Strabane care worker blasts government over reduced hours

A DOMICILIARY care worker in Strabane has condemned the Department of Health over severe cuts to the sector, warning they are having a ‘detrimental and profound’ impact on carers and their vulnerable clients.

Last May, the Executive budget for 2024/25 introduced sweeping reductions to healthcare across the North, including the proposed loss of 400 hospital beds, 500 care home beds, and over one million fewer hours of domiciliary care.

This week, a local care worker, who has a decade of experience in the sector but wishes to remain anonymous, says she has already witnessed the devastating effects of these cuts firsthand. She said the changes have made it impossible for carers to provide the level of service their clients need.

“Before cuts were introduced, no-one was approached about decisions regarding our clients,” she said. “(We) only received a letter to say change is happening.”

The worker continued, “The Department made this decision and not care companies, all to save £6 million a year,” she stated.

“Previously, staff were afforded around 20-25 minutes on average per client. Now that has been reduced to 15 minutes which, to put it bluntly, is nowhere near enough.”

The worker described the reality of a typical client visit, listing tasks such as waking clients, helping with toileting and showering – sometimes requiring a hoist – applying medical aids, assisting with personal grooming, preparing breakfast, administering medication, and cleaning.

“Completing these tasks was not possible within 20 minutes and this is only a snippet of what may be required,” she said.

She further warned that these time constraints have stripped clients of dignity and respect.

“Treating clients with respect and dignity is crucial for maintaining a healthy and cohesive society, and these cutbacks have snatched that respect and dignity from them which, in my opinion, undervalues vulnerable people. To say this is cruel to the client and frustrating to the staff that provides this essential service is an understatement.”

Although carers can request additional time for clients, this must be approved by a doctor – a process that is not always straightforward. She also revealed that many care workers visit clients outside of their paid hours without receiving overtime.

“I am calling out the Department of Health for this decision, and I’m asking why they think the most vulnerable in our community deserve this treatment?” she demanded.

Strabane councillor Paul Gallagher echoed her concerns, stating that the cuts demonstrate a lack of value placed on care workers.

“It’s the same old story; the government expecting people to do overtime for free and, over a year, it all adds up. This is why our care professionals are moving abroad, and the government are letting it happen,” he said.

The Department of Health issued a statement defending its policies.

“The Department is committed to providing a high-quality home care service to support older people. Demand for home care continues to outweigh capacity in the system, and all HSC Trusts are providing more home care hours now than they were five years ago. The Department will continue to work to ensure that capacity to deliver care packages is increased,” it said.