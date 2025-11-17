Strabane champions wanted for event today in the town

A NEW initiative encouraging local businesses and residents to champion Strabane is set to take place at NWRC today.

Entitled ‘From Here, For Here: Championing Strabane’, the initiative is run by Go Succeed and Derry City and Strabane District Council, where local businesses, residents, and regeneration partners are invited to a celebration of local enterprise, innovation, and community pride.

The two-hour lunchtime event, hosted by Strabane comedian and podcaster Emer Maguire, will spotlight Strabane businesses making a bold impact through creativity, sustainability, and community contribution.

It is hoped that this will work to inspire the wider Strabane community, through testimonies from local business successes such as J Arthur Electrical Ltd, The Thirsty Filly and Houston Homewares, to rally around the town’s growth story.

The session will also feature updates from regeneration partners, including the latest on the public realm and city deal projects.

Anyone wishing to register for the event, which takes place between 12noon and 2pm at the NWRC building on the Derry Road, can do so by visiting www.go-succeed.com