Strabane charity awarded £500,000 to support its work

  • 4 November 2025
Adrian Loughrey, centre manager at the Koram centre.
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 4 November 2025
A Strabane counselling and therapy charity has been awarded almost £500,000 to continue supporting the emotional wellbeing of local people.

The Koram Centre, a long-established community organisation based in Strabane, has secured £499,950 from the National Lottery Community Fund for its ‘Empowering Change Project’, which will run over the next five years. Centre manager Adrian Loughrey described the funding as ‘vital’ for continuing the centre’s work.

“This will allow us to continue providing much-needed services for those experiencing emotional and mental health issues, including one-to-one counselling, interventions for children and young people, and a range of social support programmes that bring people together to improve their wellbeing,” Mr Loughrey said. “The project will also provide support to help people access other essential services where needed.”

Gerard Harkin, chair of the Koram Centre Board of Trustees, expressed his gratitude to the National Lottery Community Fund and to lottery players.

“We look forward to continuing our work supporting local people and helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across Strabane and the district.”

