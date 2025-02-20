Strabane comedian wants her amazing story to inspire other women

Strabane comedian Emer Maguire is hoping the story of how she transformed her life will inspire other women.

The local woman is a renowned science communicator and a qualified and practicing speech and language therapist.

However, she has carved out another career in comedy in recent years and has earned excellent reviews with her performances.

Advertisement

On March 7, as part of International Women’s Day, she will host an event at the Everglades Hotel in Derry to celebrate the power of ‘female entrepreneurship and transformation’

Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises will run from 12-2pm.

Emer’s story will b just one of the empowering stories which will feature at the event.

Throughout the afternoon, the audience will hear from female entrepreneurs who have turned adversity into success, they will share their journeys.

The keynote speaker for the event will be the inspirational Patricia Breslin.

She will offer the audience invaluable insights on how to transform their experiences into thriving enterprises.

A single mother of six children, Patricia is also a transformational speaker, counsellor, and the creator of the Who Am I? program, a 12-week journey designed to help individuals rediscover their identity, build resilience, and create a purposeful future.

Advertisement

The event is being organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council but places are limited.

Encouraging people to sign up early, Rachel Gallagher, Business Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with like-minded women, get inspired, and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship – just in time for International Women’s Day.

“We are delighted to have such strong and inspiring women as Emer and Patricia joining us for the event, and I know their personal stories will give our audience members lots of great tips and ideas which they can use to help boost their business, take the next step forward in their own career or make an important change in their personal life.

“As well as hearing these powerful testimonies, the Empower Her event will also allow lots of time for networking and making those important connections which we know are so beneficial to small and growing businesses.”

Tickets for the Empower Her: Transforming Experiences into Enterprises are now available on glistrr. Tickets are free, but please register as soon as possible to secure your place.