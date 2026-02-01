Strabane woman’s success inspires scholarship expansion

A STRABANE woman’s success is helping open doors for more young women to pursue careers in engineering, as Omexom UK and Ireland has announced the expansion of its Sharlene Gill Scholarship.

Kayleigh Campbell is one of the first recipients of the scholarship for women in engineering, which was established three years ago in memory of Sharlene Gill, a highly-respected Omexom leader from Donegal.

Sharlene joined the company at just 18 and went on to become Omexom’s first female Business Unit General Manager before her death at the age of 40.

After completing her engineering degree with the support of the scholarship, Kayleigh now works full-time with Omexom – a journey she says changed her future.

“It was more than just financial support,” she said. “The scholarship helped me believe that someone like me belonged in engineering.”

Originally launched at Ulster University, the programme will now expand to Glasgow and the University of Strathclyde, allowing more women across the UK and Ireland to follow a similar path.

Simon Innes, managing director of Omexom UK and Ireland, said Sharlene’s legacy continues to guide the initiative.

“Sharlene worked for us for over 20 years and was a trailblazer – a leader who showed that engineering is for everyone.

Extending this scholarship into Glasgow is a proud moment for us and a meaningful way to continue her legacy further afield.”

Mr Innes added, “The scholarship is there to offer early opportunity and experience and hopefully enable others to be given the same opportunities that Sharlene was able to embrace and capitalise on.”

The scholarship offers financial support and a dedicated placement year within Omexom, combining education with real-world industry experience.