Strabane event aims to clear up confusion about payment of rates

A special event will be held in Strabane next week to help people with any questions about the paying of rates.

The Land & Property Services Outreach Team are hosting an information event at Strabane Jobs and Benefits Office on Thursday, December 11.

At the event, they will offer advice and information on rates and rate reliefs and answer any questions people have.

They will also be joined by colleagues who can help people use their digital device and stay safe online.

The event will run from 11am to 1pm and everyone is welcome to come along.