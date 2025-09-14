Strabane families devastated by suicide urge people to seek help

TWO women from Strabane, whose lives were forever changed by the loss of loved ones to suicide, are speaking out in a bid to encourage anyone struggling with mental health difficulties to seek support.

To mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day,’ Emma Millar and Maddy McCurdy shared their personal stories. Maddy’s sister Grainne passed away almost 25 years ago, while Emma lost her uncle John McBride 21 years ago, followed by her mother Dolores McBride 12 years ago, both to suicide.

Maddy said she wants others who may be feeling lost or hopeless to know that there are many places where they can seek support.

“I want to tell people that they are not alone and that there are a number of different groups they can reach out to if they aren’t feeling well,” said Maddy.

“Strabane is a very small town, and for its size it feels like we have suffered a huge amount. When my sister died there wasn’t the same support available for people struggling with their mental health, and there was a real stigma around talking about mental health or suicide.”

She added, “I still think we aren’t open enough in Ireland. I am a mother of four boys, and I always ask them how they are and how they’re feeling. I would really encourage anybody who is suffering to please reach out and talk to someone – whether it’s a friend, family member, support group, or charity.”

Figures show that 221 suicides were registered in Northern Ireland in 2023. The overall suicide rate was 13.3 people per 100,000, up from 12.3 per 100,000 in 2022.

According to Samaritans, suicide rates in the North are three times higher in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived.

A study by Queen’s University Belfast, published in April 2025, found that the Derry and Strabane council area is the most deprived in the UK, containing more deprived areas than any other local authority in England, Scotland, or Wales.

Emma Millar said she hopes more people will feel able to talk openly about their mental health, stressing that nobody is alone and that there are many ways to access support – even anonymously.

“There are so many more avenues for people who are unwell to seek help,” said Emma.

“There are anonymous support groups online or through text services where you don’t even have to give your name. It’s terrible that people still feel ashamed to seek help, and sometimes the biggest obstacle to recovery is simply reaching out. But it shouldn’t be that way. Everyone needs a little help sometimes, and there should be no stigma in searching for it.”

She added, “There are fantastic local services, including the Koram Centre, and charities such as Aware that can support people who are struggling.

“I just want to say that things do get better, even if it feels like they won’t, and the first step is reaching out and talking to someone.”

There are a number of organisations offering help. The Koram Centre, based in Strabane, can be contacted on 028 7188 6181. Alternatively, Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123, free of charge.