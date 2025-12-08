Strabane family praised for their brilliant fundraising efforts

AN inspiring Strabane girl and her family have raised £6,000 for charity since she underwent an operation two years ago in Belfast.

Eight-year-old Dani-Jay Harkin and her family began fundraising just two months after the brave youngster’s ileostomy operation, initially raising £1,400 for Ward Six at Altnagelvin Hospital. The money helped purchase a PlayStation, a television, and ten games, raised through a sponsored tractor pull.

The family also raised over £2,600 for Helping Hands, a parent-led charity for families with autism.

Most recently, with the help of her grandfather Enda Friel, Dani-Jay organised a second tractor pull in Newtowncunningham, which raised £1,700. Part of these funds supported a special children’s day out at Brunswick Bowling Alley in Derry in October.

The remaining funds will be used to host further activities and events for children with stomas within the Western Trust.

An ileostomy is a surgical procedure where the end of the small intestine is brought through an opening in the abdomen, called a stoma, to create a new way for waste to exit the body.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle about the remarkable fundraising, Dani-Jay’s mum, Gemma Friel, said her daughter has always been kind and that, despite ongoing health issues – which result in multiple hospital visits every year – Dani-Jay simply wants to help others.

“Despite all her health issues… she always has a smile on her face,” said Gemma.

“Dani-Jay and our family started fundraising just two months after her operation, when she was just six, and we’ve raised just over £6,000 in the last two years through the two tractor runs, which my father Enda organised, as well as other fundraising efforts. At one point, Dani-Jay even donated £200 of her own saved money to charity.

“We want to thank everybody who has donated so far. It means so much to Dani-Jay and the whole family. I also want to thank the landowners for the tractor pulls – Mr and Mrs Euin – for providing the field, and everyone who came along.”

A spokesperson for the Western Trust added, “Our Community Stoma Team would like to thank Enda Friel from Strabane, grandfather of one of our young ostomates, Dani-Jay Harkin, who generously raised £1,700 following a successful fundraising tractor pull.

“With Dani-Jay’s help, part of these funds contributed to a special children’s day out at Brunswick Bowling Alley in October…

“The remaining funds will be used to host further activities and events for children within the Western Trust who have stomas.

“We are incredibly grateful for the kindness, generosity, and continued support of families within our stoma community. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to these fundraising efforts, bringing lots of fun and smiles to children with stomas and their families.”