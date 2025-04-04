Strabane farmer has a vision for the future of his business

NESTLED in the rolling green hills of Glentinon near Strabane, David Thompson is a farmer with a vision.

Alongside his father, also named David, he manages a 150-strong herd of spring-calving dairy cows, committed to a grass-based system that maximizes efficiency and sustainability.

As the first signs of spring emerged, David turned his herd out to pasture, a move meticulously planned for optimal grazing.

David’s drive for improvement led him to join the dairy-themed Business Development Group (BDG) in 2021, facilitated by Trevor Alcorn, a CAFRE Dairying Advisor.

Reflecting on his experience, David said: “Being part of the group was invaluable. It gave me the opportunity to share ideas with fellow dairy farmers, learn from their experiences, and adopt new strategies to enhance the sustainability of our farm. The social aspect was also a big bonus. It’s great to connect with others facing the same challenges.”

Now, as CAFRE launches its new Business Sustainability Groups (BSGs), David is encouraging fellow farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.

These groups are designed to help farmers like him improve both the economic and environmental sustainability of their businesses, ensuring a resilient future for the North’s dairy sector.

With applications now open, CAFRE invites dairy farmers keen on developing knowledge, fostering innovation, and strengthening cooperation to apply before noon on May 2, 2025.

For more details, visit the Business Support section at www.cafre.ac.uk.

CAFRE’s Business Sustainability Groups are part of DAERA’s Farming for Sustainability Knowledge Transfer Programme, aimed at equipping farmers like David with the tools needed for long-term success.