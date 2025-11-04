Strabane firm to create 40 new jobs with average salary of £48k

A Strabane company is to create 40 new jobs as part of a major expansion.

KES has announced the official opening of its Phase 3 expansion at Strabane Business Park, which will see the company significantly increase its advanced manufacturing capacity and create 40 new electrical engineering jobs.

The jobs, some of which are already in place, have average salaries of over £48,000.

KES moved into the Invest Northern Ireland-owned business park in 2019.

The company initially specialised in the design and manufacture of high-performance, energy-efficient modular buildings, and now also delivers products for global data centre providers.

Conor McCrossan, Managing Director of KES Group, said: “We’re delighted to open the third phase of our state-of-the art facilities today, which will increase our manufacturing capacity and enhance our competitive advantage, enabling us to fulfill more orders and grow our exports.

“Invest NI’s support has transformed our business. Since we bought and began to develop land here, we have evolved from a construction company to a technology provider. From building E-Houses for the data centre market, we are expanding our product offerings to include electrical switchgear and full integrated packages.

“Invest NI helped us take control of our supply chain, and our 40 new electrical engineers combined with new cutting-edge automation will increase our productivity and enable us to build on our success.”

George McKinney, Interim Chief Development Officer at Invest NI, visited the new facility to mark the company’s expansion.

He said: “KES Group is creating one of the most modern and advanced offsite construction facilities in the UK and Ireland. We have worked with the company for ten years, supporting it to build its first facility at Strabane Business Park in 2019.

“Over this time, we’ve offered KES over £1m to develop its facility, create new jobs, improve productivity and build supply chain resilience. I’m delighted to recognise KES’ significant transformation, and its creation of 40 highly skilled roles which will add almost £2m in annual salaries to the North West economy. We will continue to partner with the company on the final stage of its development and I wish it every success.”