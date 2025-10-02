Strabane footbridge to be officially named after Ivan Barr

A decade after first opening to the public, Strabane’s landmark footbridge is finally set to be given an official name – that of the late Sinn Féin councillor and civil rights activist, Ivan Barr.
The Strabane Chronicle today reveals the decision was formally approved at a confidential meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council last week, bringing to an end to years of disputes, political wrangles and stalled efforts.
The bridge, which opened in 2015, has been the focus of repeated attempts to honour Mr Barr.
An initial proposal in 2016 was blocked by then Regional Development Minister Mervyn Storey, who warned he would withdraw his department’s £1.4million contribution if the name went ahead.
Faced with the prospect of ratepayers footing the bill, Mr Barr’s family reluctantly asked councillors not to proceed at that time, later accusing Mr Storey of “bullying” the people of Strabane.
Responsibility for the bridge passed to council in 2022, and independent councillor Paul Gallagher immediately tabled a fresh motion, which passed despite unionist opposition.
A final vote confirming the naming reportedly took place last month.
Mr Barr’s son, Ivan Jr, said the family were thrilled with the outcome.
“We received the news last week that the footbridge was to be officially named after my father and the whole family are delighted that it’s finally confirmed,” he said.
“My father was never a man into accolades. He was a man who dedicated his life to fairness and equality in all walks of life. He may have been a councillor for Sinn Féin but never stuck to party affiliations and was more than happy to work with anyone from any party.
“It means so much that his years of service to Strabane and the community have been recognised in this way. This is something which has been long in the making and fair play to council for finally getting it over the line.”
Cllr Gallagher, who has long championed the campaign, said he was proud to see the issue resolved.
“It is wonderful to see the footbridge finally given an official name, although many unofficially knew it as The Ivan Barr Bridge anyway for a number of years.
“I made hard promises that we would get the footbridge named after Ivan, a man who worked tirelessly for the people of Strabane as a councillor and activist, and I am proud that after all these years, we have made it happen.”
A naming ceremony will take place in due course, although no date has yet been confirmed.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)