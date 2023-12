STRABANE Sigersons is in mourning after the news that one of the club’s proudest sons, Stephen ‘Benny’ McGettigan has passed away at the age of 49 in Boston.

Described in a club statement as “an absolute gentleman and one of the finest players to ever wear the sky blue jersey for Sigerson”, Stephen played an integral role in some of the Sigersons’ most prized moments in living memory, including their long-awaited promotion to Senior football for the first time in 50 years.

Known affectionately as ‘Benny’, McGettigan also lined out at intercounty level for a spell before making his mark with the Aidan McAnespie club in Boston.

Advertisement

The news of his death has devastated the local community and Strabane Sigersons have released a poignant statement reflecting on his many accomplishments with the club and beyond.

“The term legend was ideal for Benny, an absolute gentleman and one of the finest players to ever wear the sky blue jersey for Sigersons. A member of the team that got Sigersons out of Junior football in 1995 and then a key part of the 1998 squad that took a Strabane team back to senior football for the first time in 50 years.

“He will be forever remembered for a top class performance in the 2000 Senior Championship Quarter Final against Dromore to give Sigersons a huge victory, he also scored a trademark fisted goal against reigning county champions Ardboe at Páirc Mhíc Sioghair in 1999 to give Sigersons a famous win. A former Tyrone senior player also, he scored a goal in the 2000 McKenna Cup Final against Cavan and was also a key part of the Aidan McAnespie’s team in Boston winning a North American Championship in 2008, several Boston Championships and a North American All Star.

The statement continued: “Aside from GAA, he was a talented cricket and soccer player, Benny was a top-class person highly respected and loved by all. His passing has shocked us all, we are totally heartbroken by this terrible news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carol Ann, his siblings Jim, Paul, Edele and the extended McGettigan and Crawford clanns. Benny has gone to his eternal reward where his parents Hugh P & Bridie will be no doubt there to meet him. Benny, thank you for all you did for our club, thank you for being a great friend and character, you touched many lives. You will never be forgotten! Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam.”