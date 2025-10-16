Strabane library to host writing masterclass next week

AS part of Book Week NI 2025, lovers of crime fiction are being invited along to a masterclass by local author Brian McGilloway.

Entitled ‘Crime and Craft’, the event is taking place at Strabane Library on Monday from 4pm and is part of a number of talks to celebrate Book Week NI as well as encourage more people into reading and visiting their local library.

Speaking ahead of the talk, Brian said, “The aim of the talk will depend on what the audience want to hear. I’ll go into it being driven by what they want; whether it be a few readings from different books I’ve written, about the books themselves, or even if they want me to delve into the craft of writing and getting published.”

Advertisement

Brian is passionate about the importance of books and reading, especially the role libraries play in the practice.

“Book Week NI is so important,” he said. “The aim is to encourage more people to use their local library encourage people to read more. Libraries are such an important resource which provide so much to the local community, yet are massively undervalued as public resources.

“The more people visit their public library the more funding will come its way and I would encourage anyone and everyone to visit their local library as often as possible.”