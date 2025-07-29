Strabane man accused of breaking his ex-partner’s arm

A 38-YEAR-OLD man accused of a series of violent domestic abuse incidents – including an alleged assault in which his ex-partner’s arm was broken – has been denied bail at Strabane Magistrates Court.

Christopher Doherty, whose address was given as no fixed abode, Strabane, appeared in court, where police outlined a disturbing pattern of abuse spanning several years.

Doherty, currently on remand at Maghaberry Prison, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, domestic abuse, and false imprisonment.

The charges stem from two alleged attacks on April 21 and April 30 this year.

Police said Doherty’s ex-partner told officers that on April 30, he punched and kicked her, leaving her ‘cut and bruised’.

Her testimony, recorded on police body-worn camera footage, also revealed that a week earlier, Doherty had allegedly kicked her in the arm — an injury that was later confirmed to be a fracture during a hospital visit.

The alleged victim also disclosed that she had suffered repeated abuse throughout their five-year relationship but had been ‘too scared to ask for help’.

She told officers that on occasions when she had to go to hospital, she would lie about how she was injured, the court heard.

When arrested and questioned by police, Doherty denied all allegations, claiming he ‘didn’t know’ how his ex-partner sustained her injuries.

During the brief bail hearing, the court heard that while Doherty has no criminal record in Northern Ireland, he has a ‘substantial history’ of offending in the Republic of Ireland, including a past incident of domestic abuse involving another individual.

Police strongly objected to bail, citing concerns that Doherty could interfere with witnesses and potentially abscond to the Republic, where he has family ties. Officers also deemed the proposed bail address as ‘not suitable’.

The District Judge denied the bail application and ordered that Doherty remain in custody. He is scheduled to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court again on August 21, when progress on the case file will be reviewed.