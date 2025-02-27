This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Strabane man accused of selling magic mushrooms and cocaine

  • 27 February 2025
The men are due before Strabane Magistrates Court.
27 February 2025
A STRABANE man who is accused of selling the Class A drugs cocaine and magic mushrooms was remanded in custody after appearing at Strabane Magistrates Court today. 

Michael Devlin, 42, of Springhill Park in the town, is charged with a number of drug-related offences, including cultivating cannabis, supplying class B drugs (cannabis), possessing a class B drug (cannabis), two counts of possessing class A drugs (cocaine and magic mushrooms), two counts of being in possession of class C drugs (pregabalin and diazepam), supplying a class A drug (cocaine), importing a class B drug (cannabis), concealing criminal property, possessing criminal property, transferring criminal property, two counts of attempted possession of class B drugs (cannabis), participating in fraudulent business, and importing a class A drug (magic mushrooms).

He was arrested for these offences on Tuesday in Strabane.

At a short hearing at Strabane Magistrates Court today, a police officer in court said he could connect Devlin to the 21 charges against him.

Devlin’s solicitor said there was no dispute over the connection.

Devlin was remanded in custody until March 6, where his legal team will apply for bail at Strabane Magistrates Court.

