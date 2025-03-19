Strabane man accused of stalking fails to turn up at court

AN arrest warrant was issued for a Strabane man accused of stalking.
Barry Campbell, 45, of Melvin Road, failed to show up for a scheduled appearance at Strabane Magistrates Court.
Campbell is also charged with a number of other offences including criminal damage, common assault, possessing a blade, namely a switch-blade, in a public place, harassment and threats to damage property.
A PSNI officer told the court that he could not think of a reason why Campbell had not shown up.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered an arrest warrant to be issued.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)