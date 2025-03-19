Strabane man accused of stalking fails to turn up at court

AN arrest warrant was issued for a Strabane man accused of stalking.

Barry Campbell, 45, of Melvin Road, failed to show up for a scheduled appearance at Strabane Magistrates Court.

Campbell is also charged with a number of other offences including criminal damage, common assault, possessing a blade, namely a switch-blade, in a public place, harassment and threats to damage property.

A PSNI officer told the court that he could not think of a reason why Campbell had not shown up.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered an arrest warrant to be issued.