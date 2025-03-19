This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Strabane man accused of stalking fails to turn up at court

  • 19 March 2025
Strabane man accused of stalking fails to turn up at court
The case was before Strabane court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 March 2025
Less than a minute

AN arrest warrant was issued for a Strabane man accused of stalking.

Barry Campbell, 45, of Melvin Road, failed to show up for a scheduled appearance at Strabane Magistrates Court.

Campbell is also charged with a number of other offences including criminal damage, common assault, possessing a blade, namely a switch-blade, in a public place, harassment and threats to damage property.

Advertisement

A PSNI officer told the court that he could not think of a reason why Campbell had not shown up.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan ordered an arrest warrant to be issued.

Related posts:

No bail application after man charged with Strabane assault Man arrested in Strabane told police he was ‘the chosen one’ Tyrone woman admits abandoning her children on St Patrick’s Day

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn