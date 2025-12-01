Strabane man charged with assaulting three police officers

A STRABANE man accused of assaulting three police officers and a detention officer, as well as damaging a police vehicle, appeared before the town’s magistrates court.

Samuel Doherty (43), of Canal Side, faces charges of common assault, three counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, assault on a police-designated person, attempted criminal damage, and criminal damage.

All charges relate to an incident on November 5.

During Thursday’s brief hearing a police officer connected Doherty to the charges. Doherty confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service said that the full file was still being prepared, and the case was adjourned. Doherty is due to appear again before the court in a number of days.