THE brother of a West Tyrone MLA was today charged with murder at Strabane Magistrates Court.

Dylan McCrossan, 31, from Beechmount Village, Strabane, is charged with the murder of Stephen Holmes.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at a house in Beechmount Village in the early hours of Monday, February 3.

Police said at the time 31-year-old Mr Holmes sustained what they described as “significant injuries” after a serious assault.

He was initially treated at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Mr Holmes passed away as a result of his injuries on Sunday, February 9.

McCrossan first appeared in court on February 6 and was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following Mr Holmes’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder at today’s hearing.

McCrossan is also charged with being in possession of cocaine and the Class C drug Pregabalin on the same date.

He is the brother of SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.

The case is being dealt with by the major investigation team of the PSNI.

McCrossan was remanded in custody and will appear before Strabane Magistrates Court again on March 6.