Strabane man convicted after doing ‘doughnuts’ in front of pals

A STRABANE man who performed a fishtailing manoeuvre almost colliding with a Garda patrol car, has been handed a six month suspended jail sentence.

Ben Murray, with an address at Carlton Drive in the town, was charged with dangerous driving on May 26, 2024.

Gardaí had received complaints on the date in question that the road at Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham had been blocked with reports that several drivers were performing doughnuts.

After they arrived at the scene at around midnight they observed a Lexus is200, being driven by the defendant, undertaking doughtnuts.

When they activated the blue lights on the patrol car, Murray had fishtailed in front of them forcing the Gardaí to take evasive action, Falcarragh District Court heard.

Defendant then drove away but was subsequently apprehended later on and arrested.

Defending solicitor Patsy Gallagher told the court that his client had been “showing off” to his friends.

He had been apologetic to Gardaí and made admissions at the first opportunity. The vehicle was lifted and his father had come to collect him.

Sergeant Jim Collins said Murray had one previous conviction for a drink driving offence and had been disqualified for a year as a result.

“It’s clear he has learned very little from his court appearance then,” Judge Ciaran Liddy said. “This man is looking at a jail sentence,” he added.

Mr Gallagher asked that the court take a more diplomatic view, stating that his client had made “one stupid mistake”.

There was no chase involved, he said and the defendant had not been making for the border as had been indicated. The solicitor urged the court to reduce the charge to one of careless driving.

Judge Liddy maintained that the road had been blocked deliberately to facilitate boy racer activity. He noted Gardaí had been forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Had Murray not tendered an early plea of guilty, Judge Liddy said he would have been imposing a custodial sentence.

He went on to hand down a six month jail term and suspended it for two years.

Murray was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined €300.