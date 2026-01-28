Strabane man honoured for his charity Christmas runs

A Strabane man has been honoured for his charity work.

For the last few years, Adrian ‘Rusty’ Crossan has been dressing up as Santa and taking part in a series of pre-Christmas runs to raise money for Autism NI.

In recognition of his efforts, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council this week held a special reception at the Guildhall for Rusty.

Mayor McHugh acknowledged the Strabane man’s hard work and selflessness as he helps many people and charities within the local area.

‘Rusty’s Runs’ began after Rusty’s son, Shay, was diagnosed with a debilitating illness called Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS), which almost took his life. Thankfully, Shay made a full recovery.

As a result of the dedicated care provided to Shay during his time at the Belfast Children’s Hospital, Rusty vowed to launch a fundraising campaign as a way of thanking the staff for everything they did for his son.