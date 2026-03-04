Man charged with robbing Strabane business on Monday refused bail

A STRABANE man who robbed an entertainment venue in the town earlier this week was today refused bail.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Slaine McGarrigle (20), of Main Street, Strabane.

The court heard that on Monday, March 2, McGarrigle robbed a sum of money from the premises on Main Street in the town.

The court was told there had been no application for bail as McGarrigle did not have a suitable address.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on March 12.