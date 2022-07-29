This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Strabane man runs first marathon in mum’s memory

  • 29 July 2022
Strabane man runs first marathon in mum’s memory
Michael DevlinBy Michael Devlin - 29 July 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Latest Headlines

New motion to propose ‘The Ivan Barr Bridge’

  • 29 July 2022
Latest Headlines

Minister faces hostile reception in Strabane

  • 28 July 2022
Soccer

Derg boss says preparations for next season ‘going…

  • 24 May 2022
Soccer

Local clubs well represented on the Regions’ Cup…

  • 2 March 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY