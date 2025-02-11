Strabane man’s crucial role as part of Foyle Hospice team

A STRABANE man who has been a key part of the Foyle Hospice team for 16 years says the community is “very lucky to have it” as the vital organisation celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Bill Duncan, who transitioned from working in hotel kitchens to becoming head chef at the hospice over a decade and a half ago, describes the move as one of the most rewarding decisions of his career.

“My time working at the Foyle Hospice has been fantastic. Even when I was only a few weeks in as head chef, I can honestly say that I got more job satisfaction in that short space of time than I ever did in the hospitality industry. It is a pleasure to come into work every day.”

Since stepping into his role, Bill has seen the hospice evolve, but his ethos in caring for patients through food has remained steadfast.

“When a new patient comes in, my job as head chef is to go and have a chat, introduce myself, and find out about their likes, dislikes, food allergies, and dietary requirements.

“We aren’t like hospitals or other organisations where you may get one or two choices or no choice at all. It’s our ethos to cater for the patient, and every patient is different. Whatever they want to eat, they get it.

“We’re fortunate to have the capacity to cater on a personal level thanks to the generous funding received from local people, which keeps the Foyle Hospice running.”

Bill sees his role as more than just cooking – it’s about bringing comfort and a sense of normalcy to patients.

“It’s the patient I’m cooking for, not the family, although we do provide meals for family members who stay, and there’s the relatives’ kitchen. It’s important to give the patient what they want, and if by cooking nutritious food that they actually enjoy, I can bring them a bit of pleasure or joy, then that’s job done for me.

“Dealing with patients at an end-of-life scenario can be difficult. At that particular stage, there is very little you can do for them except try to bring a little bit of joy through food. Maybe it’s the different surroundings or the fact that we sit and get to know them – I can’t really say – but it seems to work.”

Bill understands that food plays an important role, not just for patients, but for their families as well.

“Seeing a loved one in end-of-life care eating something is important for the families, no matter how little. When a loved one doesn’t eat, it puts an obvious strain on things, leaving families worried.

“However, if I’m able to help them eat, even if it’s only a small meal, then it puts the family’s minds at rest. I have seen patients come in, and their families have told us they won’t eat – and most of the time, there’s usually something we can do.”

Whether preparing a traditional meal or modifying it to meet special dietary needs, Bill finds deep satisfaction in his work and remains humbled by the gratitude he receives daily.

“I love working here. Yes, every day is a challenge, and there are ups and downs, but the satisfaction of working for such an important part of the community is wonderful.

“People are, somewhat understandably, frightened of here because it’s seen as a place ‘where people come to die,’ but it’s so much more than that. It offers so much more, and it’s only when people venture through the doors that they realise just how much is here.

“The Foyle Hospice is an integral part of the community, and we’re lucky to have it on our doorstep.”