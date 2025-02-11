This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Strabane man’s crucial role as part of Foyle Hospice team

  • 11 February 2025
Strabane man’s crucial role as part of Foyle Hospice team
Bill Duncan loves his work at the Foyle Hospice.
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 11 February 2025
3 minutes read

Related posts:

Girls remember beloved dad by making teddies with his old shirts Father Eugene Boland has honour of launching new podcast series Police seek information on fatal Dungannon collision

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn