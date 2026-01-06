Strabane man’s six of the best for Alzheimer’s Society

A CHEQUE for just over £2,000 has been presented to the Alzheimer’s Society by a Tyrone man who undertook six half marathons all in the name of charity.

James Campbell from Strabane completed a run of the half-marathons across the north west between April and October, amassing an impressive £2,036 in the process. He was joined by wife Berni, also a keen runner, for four of the runs.

Speaking this week, Berni admitted that the challenge was ‘tough going’ for James at times, especially with four of them coming within the space of five weeks!

“The whole endeavour went very well, and James and I are pleased to have raised this money for an important cause,” she said.

“While James and I did the running, there was lots of hard work behind the scenes by our friend Eugene Timoney who looked after all the logistical aspects, such as running the fundraising page, so many thanks must also go to Eugene. The initial plan was to hopefully raise something in the range of £1,500, so James is very pleased to have surpassed that total.”

Thankfully any injuries were avoided so that James and Berni could complete the runs without a hitch.

To commemorate the feat, James also had a special T-shirt made up listing his achievements.

So now with the challenge completed, has James slowed down?

Berni added, “No he’s still out running!

“Nothing of a competitive or fundraising nature, but James is still keeping fit. He is hoping to do more this New Year, maybe something charity-based, but we’ll have to wait and see what he could do and what exactly form it would take.”