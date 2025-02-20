Strabane pals take to the sky to in honour of beloved GAA man

A GROUP of childhood friends have taken to the skies in memory of a much-loved figure in the local GAA community.

The charity skydive, aptly named ‘BarryChute,’ was organised by Barry Langan’s son Dara in tribute to his father, who passed away from blood cancer in October last year.

Barry was a well-respected member and former player at Urney, while Dara currently plays for Strabane Sigersons.

Dara was joined in the daring challenge by his close friends Rian Coyle, Rian Patton and Hayden Snodgrass, with former Ulster GAA president Ciarán McLaughlin also stepping up to take part.

Their journey to completing the skydive was filled with challenges, but after four postponed attempts, Team BarryChute finally took the plunge on their fifth try.

The initiative aimed to raise funds for Anthony Nolan, a charity that connects people with blood cancer and blood disorders to lifesaving stem cell donors.

Dara’s mother, Maureen Langan, thanked everyone for the support the team received.

“From the outset, the backing from friends, family, neighbours, local businesses, sports clubs, schools, teachers, GAA clubs, and county boards was incredible.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without you all. On behalf of BarryChute, we thank you for honouring Barry in such a special way.”

Dara also extended his appreciation to everyone who contributed to their fundraising success.

“Everyone reading this should be collectively proud of helping Team BarryChute achieve our goal in supporting these vital charities.”

Maureen concluded with a touching reflection on the bond forged through this experience.

“These boys will be friends for life, and they’ve created an even stronger connection with Ciarán. Not all heroes wear capes! BarryChute truly delivered, and we will be forever grateful.”