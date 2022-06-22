Strabane photographer spots Puffin

A STRABANE photographer who went in search of puffins on Tory Island has described as “unforgettable” the moment he stumbled upon hundreds of the colourful creatures.

It was landscape and aerial photographer Gareth Wray’s second excursion to the remote island. On his previous trip he managed to snap just a single puffin, albeit a beautifully captured image of the bird moments after snaring a meal of tiny fish.

To his astonishment this time around he discovered an entire puffin colony frollicking around and basking in the coastal sunshine.

Describing it as an experience he will never forget Gareth said, “Due to its remote location and high sea cliffs, Tory makes a perfect habitat for the stunning colourful bird which only nests on very few islands around our coast.

“This time last year I was fortunate enough to have captured a photo of a single puffin with a beak full of fish but I’ve always wanted a photo with a few puffins in it.

“After hours of walking the cliff edges there wasn’t a bird to be found. Then at Tory’s most northerly headland I finally found their colony, hundreds of birds nesting and fishing.

“It was a moment I’ll never forget,” added the photographer.

You can see more of Gareth’s work and purchase it on his website, www.garethwray.com.