Strabane police appeal for information about fire in Park

Police in Strabane are appealing for information about a fire at a vacant house in Park last night.

The blaze in Millside Crescent was reported at around 10.10pm. Damage was caused to the interior of the house. No injuries have been reported.

Inspector McDermott said, “NIFRS has concluded this fire started as a result of deliberate ignition, and so it is being investigated as an arson. We’re keen to hear from anyone with information about the fire to call us, or who may have been in the area at around 10pm and saw anything suspicious. Our officers will be in the area conducting patrols, and we’re encouraging anyone with concerns about this issue, or indeed any issue, to get in touch with us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2339 of 02/05/23.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/