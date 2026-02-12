Strabane police seize drugs, firearms and arrest 19-year-old

Police searches in Strabane earlier today have resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A, B and C drugs, as well as two suspected imitation firearms, cash, drugs-related paraphernalia, fireworks and several electronic devices.

The searches involved officers from multiple departments, including the local Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), Tactical Support Group, District Support Team and the Dog Unit, with police dogs Cooper and Marshall assisting. Enquiries are ongoing.

As part of follow-up investigations, a 19-year-old man was also arrested in Strabane. He is currently in police custody on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Sperrin NPT Sergeant Ryan Johnston said, “We are working with colleagues across the Police Service to disrupt crime, take drugs off our streets and keep people safe. We will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade to identify those involved.

“We also rely on information from the public, whose support is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs. With their help, we can focus our efforts on identifying those who profit from bringing drugs into our streets and neighbourhoods.”

Members of the public are urged to report any information to police by calling 101, submitting a report online at PSNI non-emergency reporting, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Support services for those affected by alcohol or drug use, or by someone else’s substance use, are available at www.drugsandalcoholni.info.