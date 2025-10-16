Strabane publican heartbroken as he prepares to call last orders

“I’m heartbroken leaving the bar.”

These were the words of Raymond Barr, independent councillor and well-known Strabane publican, as he prepares to step away from Christy’s this Sunday after 24 years at the helm.

Raymond, who first took the lease on Christy’s on March 19 2001, had previously worked in the post office for 21 years.

“When the opportunity came up for the bar, I decided to throw my hat in the ring – even though I’d never pulled a pint before,” he recalled.

Raymond initially themed Christy’s as a sports bar, a move that quickly proved popular.

“Tyrone started their All-Ireland winning run in 2003 and for the next ten years the buses were steady, ferrying supporters to Clones or Croke Park – and the Christy’s bus was always there,” he said.

He also remembers the excitement of Ireland qualifying for their third World Cup finals in 2002. “That was surreal with the bar packed at 8am for the games. I had a local lady make sausage baps for the punters, the doors were wide open at 7.30am and not a word about it.”

Like many in the hospitality industry, Raymond and Christy’s has faced challenges over the years.

“Adria closing in 2006 was a huge blow for the hospitality business in Strabane, followed by the slump in the building trade in 2008. To be honest, I don’t think we ever recovered from that – it’s always been a struggle since then. And of course, Covid didn’t do us any favours.”

Yet it is the community and the relationships forged over the years that have left the deepest impression.

“I prefer to focus on the positives and the memories I take with me, and the friendships made are irreplaceable,” he said. “I always knew Strabane people were a warm, caring bunch who took pride in the town despite having been subjected to constant social and economic deprivation, and this was borne out by the response to the many fundraisers held in the bar. The response was always phenomenal.”

Raymond remarked that he also took pride in mentoring young people and providing work experience.

“The things that gave me most satisfaction was seeing young people, students coming into the bar to work. They might have felt awkward and shy but by the time they left they were confident, assured youngsters, same with young musicians,” he said.

Despite the sadness of leaving, Raymond is confident Christy’s will continue to thrive under new ownership.

“I’m heartbroken leaving the bar; I would have been there 25 years in March but unfortunately personal issues need attention and I just can’t manage bar, council work and home life. But I leave the bar in capable hands – Neill, a barman in Christy’s for many years, and his wife Cathy. I have no doubt they will take the bar to another level.”

He also expressed gratitude to the families and staff who supported him over the years.

“I have been very lucky with landlords. The Christy family made me feel like one of their own and supported me at every juncture, giving me full freedom to run the bar as I wished and I’ll be eternally grateful, a lovely family. I’ve just worked with the Maguire family a short time but again totally supportive, and I’m sure Neill and Cathy will have a rewarding association with them.”

Finally, Raymond thanked the people of Strabane who made Christy’s a community hub.

“Every customer who stepped through the door over the past 24 years — you are the people who made Christy’s and will continue to do so when it’s re-christened Mo Charas,” he said.