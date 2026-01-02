Strabane says goodbye to much-loved character ‘Paddy the Butcher’

STRABANE this week bid farewell to one of its most familiar and fondly-remembered faces, as tributes poured in for a publican and taxi driver whose warmth, work ethic and welcome were woven into daily life in the town.

Patrick Joseph McLaughlin, late of Glenview Park, widely known as ‘Paddy the Butcher’, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 27, surrounded by his loving family.

During Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane on Monday, his daughter Stephanie gave an emotional tribute to the ‘incredible’ Strabane man.

“Paddy, a loving husband, father and caring brother was an incredible man,” Stephanie said.

“His treasure was his family and he was shaped by the love for our mum, which taught us (the children) what true love looks like.

“He was a hardworking man all of his life, between the family butchers and bar, the taxi businesses and wedding cars.”

“He wasn’t only a Strabane man but he served Strabane, which he was so fond of.

“He always made people feel so welcome and was always dressed immaculately,” she added.

“We depended on (Paddy), who was kind, gentle, loving and now it’s going to be a different world, quieter without his laughter and stories.

“We are going to pass on the lessons (he) taught us to our grandchildren and we’re going to do (him) proud,” said Stephanie, walking off the altar to a standing ovation.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, posted a tribute to Mr McLaughlin online, in which he described him as a ‘simply good, decent, honourable man’.

“There are countless words people use when speaking about Pat,” Mr McCrossan said, “Decent, kind, gentle, loving, hard-working – but even together they still fall short.

“Pat was one of those amazing people whose goodness wasn’t just seen, it was felt. You felt it the moment he walked into a room, the moment he greeted you with that warm smile, the moment he stopped whatever he was doing just to help you.”

The MLA said Mr McLaughlin’s life was intertwined with the very fabric of the Strabane community.

Mr McCrossan said, “He followed so proudly in his dad’s footsteps, working in their family butcher shop in Strabane – greeting locals and families. He also had Paddy Macs Pub in the heart of Strabane, he created a place filled with warmth and welcome. Through Jet Taxis and, in more recent years, Street Cars, he came to know every road, every lane and every face.

“He loved the stories, the chats, the people – and they respected his warmth and kindness. In his wedding car business, PP Limos, he took genuine joy in being part of so many couples’ happiest days.

“But beyond the businesses, beyond the roles, Pat was simply a good, decent, honourable man. He loved his routines, his daily stop at the shop for his newspapers, and the simple things that made life steady and meaningful.

“I have known Pat for so many years, and he was a true, constant friend. He and his family have supported me through difficult times, and I will never forget that kindness.

“In his final hours, I had the privilege of sitting with him. Even then, Pat’s only worry was his family. I thanked him for his friendship, his loyalty, and the goodness he showed me and to so many others.”

Mr McLaughlin is survived by his wife Julie, children Marie, Paddy and Stephanie and their respective partners, grandchildren Patrick, Torí, Clára, Darcy, Ava, Erin and Tiarnán, sisters Breda and Stephanie and the wider family circle.

He was predeceased by his parents Paddy and Cissie and sister Marie.