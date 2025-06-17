Strabane school preparing to say goodbye to its principal

AS another school year draws to a close, Strabane Academy is preparing to say goodbye to its head teacher, David Hampton, who will retire at the end of the month.

A veteran of the Strabane educational scene for almost 33 years, the Banbridge native has spent his entire career in the town – first at Strabane Grammar School and, more recently, as principal of Strabane Academy, where he oversaw the successful completion of the school’s merger with Strabane High in 2020.

Describing his time in Strabane education as “a privilege,” Mr Hampton reflected, “As I prepare to retire after 33 incredibly rewarding years as a teacher within Strabane Grammar School and then principal of Strabane Academy, I find myself reflecting on a journey filled with change, challenge, and immense pride.

Advertisement

“Whilst navigating the merger of our two schools was itself, a huge challenge, the design and construction of our new school building, completed in 2020 was a stand-out memory.

“To see our vision come to life – in a space built not just with bricks and mortar, but with ambition, care, and a deep belief in the power of education – was truly special. Our building stands as a symbol of what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and passion.”

Mr Hampton also took time to thank his staff and students for their role in his journey, acknowledging their professionalism, belief, energy, and curiosity.

“As I step into retirement, I do so with a happy heart, grateful for the memories, the lessons, and the opportunity to have been part of something so meaningful. I wish our entire school community every success for the future!”

Taking over as principal will be Craig Johnston, currently vice principal at Lisneal College in Derry. In a full-circle moment, Mr Johnston revealed he has a personal connection to his soon-to-be predecessor.

“Mr Hampton was my former teacher and rugby coach and had a significant impact upon my decision to become a teacher. I therefore consider it, not only a great privilege and honour, but also a great responsibility to take up his mantle.”