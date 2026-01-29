Strabane school to close for three days following scabies cases

A Strabane school for children with special needs is to close for three days due to a scabies outbreak.

The BBC is reporting that the Public Health Agency (PHA) is managing the outbreak at Knockavoe Special School in Strabane.

The school is to close for three days so that it can be deep cleaned and eradication treatment provided for pupils and staff.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the PHA said it was working with the Education Authority (EA), the Western Trust and the principal of the school to manage an outbreak of scabies in the school.

“Scabies is a common and treatable skin condition caused by a tiny mite,” the PHA said.

“It spreads through prolonged skin to skin contact, and treatment is usually provided using medicated creams or tablets.”