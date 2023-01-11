Strabane searches connected to ‘New IRA’ investigation

Officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, have carried out searches in Strabane today connected to an investigation into the ‘New IRA’.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniformed colleagues from Derry City and Strabane, are conducting a search in the Evish Road area of Strabane today, Wednesday, January 11.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said, “The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘New IRA’ and is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reducing the threat posed by violent dissident republicans.”

The police have urged anyone with information in relation to the ‘New IRA’ to contact police on 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/