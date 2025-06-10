Strabane security alert ends as suspicious device is a hoax

A SECURITY alert in Strabane has ended after a suspicious device discovered in the area today was examined and found to be a hoax.

Police said they responded to a report made at around 9.10am that a suspicious device had been found in a vehicle in Evish Square.

Cordons were implemented in the Mount Carmel Heights and Newtownkennedy Street area with some roads closed as part of a public safety operation.

Advertisement

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and, following examination of the device, it was determined to be a hoax.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As we continue with our enquiries, I want to thank the public and, in particular, residents in the area who were directly affected for their understanding and co-operation as we worked our way through this incident today.

“We know there was disruption and inconvenience but, please be reassured, when these type of incidents are reported to us, we investigate thoroughly as public safety is of paramount importance.”

All cordons have been lifted and any roads closed have re-opened.

Police appeal to anyone who was in the area of Evish Square and who has noticed any suspicious or unusual activity, or anyone who has information about this incident, to call 101, quoting reference number 275 of 10/06/25.