A security alert in Strabane has ended following the discovery of a suspicious object this morning, Friday 12 July, which has now been examined and declared a hoax.

The alert began after a report was made to police shortly before 10am of a suspicious object that was located on the bridge on Bradley Way. A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Great Northern Link Road between Lifford Road roundabout and Bradley Way roundabout.

Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination.

Bradley Way has fully re-opened.

Inspector Craig said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 640 of 12/07/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/