Strabane set for major funding boost

STRABANE’S community and sports infrastructure is set for a significant transformation following the announcement of major funding allocations totalling over £2 million from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Revealed at today’s Governance and Strategic Planning committee, top of the bill is a grant of £798,000 to replace the ageing community centre at Springhill Park with a modern, fit-for-purpose pavilion. The new facility will serve as a hub for the Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association.

At Melvin Arena, £255,000 has been secured to install floodlighting at the Arena Pitch, significantly extending its usability throughout the year.

Local play parks have also received a considerable injection of investment. £400,000 has been allocated for the redevelopment of Carlton Drive play park, while £370,000 will go towards refurbishing the Clady Play Park – both in response to community campaigns for improved facilities.

Meanwhile, £264,000 will fund the creation of a new play area at the Sperrin Heritage Centre, enhancing its appeal as a family-friendly tourism destination.

These investments are part of a wider capital spending programme aimed at improving community amenities across the district.

The funding marks one of the largest coordinated boosts to community infrastructure in the area in recent years.